Gustav Forsling News: Scores in Thursday's win

Forsling scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.

Forsling ended a six-game slump with the tally. The 28-year-old defenseman tied the game at 5-5 in the third period after the Panthers squandered a 4-2 lead. He's up to four goals, 12 points, 53 shots on net, 25 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 27 appearances in a top-four role this season, though he still remains without a power-play role on a regular basis.