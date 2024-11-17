Gustav Forsling News: Shines in win

Forsling logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Forsling set up Mackie Samoskevich on the opening goal and also had a shorthanded helper on Aleksander Barkov's goal in the second period. This was Forsling's first multi-point effort of the season, and it snapped his five-game skid. The defenseman has three goals, seven helpers, 34 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 18 outings this season. The 28-year-old defenseman is a huge part of the Panthers' success, but the one knock on him for fantasy is a lack of power-play time.