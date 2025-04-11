Gustav Forsling News: Supplies pair of assists

Forsling notched two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Forsling has two goals and six helpers over his last 11 contests. The defenseman had a hand in second-period tallies by Evan Rodrigues (on the power play) and Mackie Samoskevich. That power-play helper was Forsling's first contribution with the man advantage all season, though he's averaged just 16 seconds of ice time per game in that situation. Overall, the blueliner has 30 points, a mark he's reached in four straight seasons, while adding 193 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 81 hits and a plus-33 rating over 78 appearances.