Gustav Forsling News: Third goal of season Saturday

Forsling scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old defenseman found the back of the net with his lone shot in this win Saturday, though it came on an empty-netter with less than three minutes left in the game when the Islanders were all out on the attack trying to spark a comeback. Forsling has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances, tallying two goals and two assists in that span.