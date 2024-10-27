Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling News: Third goal of season Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Forsling scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old defenseman found the back of the net with his lone shot in this win Saturday, though it came on an empty-netter with less than three minutes left in the game when the Islanders were all out on the attack trying to spark a comeback. Forsling has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances, tallying two goals and two assists in that span.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News