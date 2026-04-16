Gustav Nyquist Injury: Not playing in season finale
Nyquist (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt versus San Jose.
Nyquist will miss his 10th straight game to end the regular season. He had one goal and 11 assists in 51 games with the Jets in 2025-26 and at the age of 36, he may not get another opportunity to play at the NHL level.
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