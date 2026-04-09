Gustav Nyquist headshot

Gustav Nyquist Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Nyquist (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's game in St. Louis, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Nyquist will miss his sixth straight game with the injury. The 36-year-old veteran has one goal and 12 points in 51 games this season, including five assists on the power play. He is on a one-year deal with Winnipeg and this could be his last season in the NHL, based on his age and lack of production.

Gustav Nyquist
Winnipeg Jets
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