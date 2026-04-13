Gustav Nyquist Injury: Poised to miss out Monday
Nyquist (undisclosed) is not expected to be in the lineup versus Vegas on Monday.
Nyquist will miss his eighth straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. At this point, it seems unlikely that the veteran winger will be able to return in time to face Utah on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back. If Nyquist doesn't return before the end of the regular season, he will finish the year having generated 12 points in 51 contests.
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