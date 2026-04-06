Gustav Nyquist headshot

Gustav Nyquist Injury: Sporting non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Nyquist was practicing in a non-contact sweater ahead of Monday's clash with the Kraken, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

It seems Nyquist is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the fact that he's not cleared for contact effectively rules him out versus Seattle. The 36-year-old winger hasn't played in the Jets' last four outings, so it's possible he was dealing with this problem and not simply a healthy scratch. Even when healthy, Nyquist doesn't offer enough fantasy value to make him more than a low-end option.

Gustav Nyquist
Winnipeg Jets
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