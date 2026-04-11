Gustav Nyquist headshot

Gustav Nyquist Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Nyquist (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Flyers.

At this point, it's unclear if Nyquist will be back before the end of the season. The 36-year-old's next chance to play is Monday in Vegas.

Gustav Nyquist
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Nyquist See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Nyquist See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
66 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
167 days ago
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
NHL
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
194 days ago
Fantasy Hockey 2025-26: Breakout Candidates
NHL
Fantasy Hockey 2025-26: Breakout Candidates
Author Image
Corey Abbott
199 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
201 days ago