Gustav Nyquist Injury: Still out Saturday
Nyquist (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Flyers.
At this point, it's unclear if Nyquist will be back before the end of the season. The 36-year-old's next chance to play is Monday in Vegas.
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