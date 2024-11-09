Gustav Nyquist News: Deposits empty-netter

Nyquist scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Nyquist snapped a three-game slump with his empty-netter. The 35-year-old has lost his place on the top line, swapping spots with Steven Stamkos earlier in the week, though the results continue to be mixed at best for the Predators. Nyquist is up to five goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 15 appearances. Considering he's more of a playmaker, Nyquist's production is likely to be dependent on the efficiency of his teammates, though he can still chip in 20 goals on his own.