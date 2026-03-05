Gustav Nyquist headshot

Gustav Nyquist News: Finally gets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Nyquist scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

It's Nyquist's first goal of the season and first as a Jet. It came in his 40th game this season. His time as a source of secondary scoring seems to be over. Nyquist has just 10 points this season after putting up 28 in 81 games last season. It's easy to forget that his career-best 75 points in 2023-24.

Gustav Nyquist
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Nyquist See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Nyquist See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
29 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
130 days ago
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
NHL
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
157 days ago
Fantasy Hockey 2025-26: Breakout Candidates
NHL
Fantasy Hockey 2025-26: Breakout Candidates
Author Image
Corey Abbott
162 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
164 days ago