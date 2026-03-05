Gustav Nyquist News: Finally gets first goal of season

Nyquist scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

It's Nyquist's first goal of the season and first as a Jet. It came in his 40th game this season. His time as a source of secondary scoring seems to be over. Nyquist has just 10 points this season after putting up 28 in 81 games last season. It's easy to forget that his career-best 75 points in 2023-24.