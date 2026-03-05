Gustav Nyquist News: Finally gets first goal of season
Nyquist scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
It's Nyquist's first goal of the season and first as a Jet. It came in his 40th game this season. His time as a source of secondary scoring seems to be over. Nyquist has just 10 points this season after putting up 28 in 81 games last season. It's easy to forget that his career-best 75 points in 2023-24.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Nyquist See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 429 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26130 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks157 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey 2025-26: Breakout Candidates162 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Nyquist See More