Nyquist scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

It took Nyquist six games to find the back of the net, but he finally ended his drought with a third-period goal as Nashville snapped its losing skid and clinched its first win of the season. Nyquist has points in each of his last two outings and should continue to have opportunities to produce as long as he continues to skate alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg in the first line.