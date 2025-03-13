Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gustav Nyquist headshot

Gustav Nyquist News: First point since trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Nyquist logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Nyquist snapped a five-game point drought with the helper, his first point in six outings since he was dealt to Minnesota from Nashville. The 35-year-old has claimed a top-six role in his second stint with the team, but he's not doing enough on offense to justify a roster spot in fantasy. Dating back to his time with the Predators, he has just two helpers across his last 16 outings. For the season, Nyquist is at 22 points, 81 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-22 rating over 63 appearances.

Gustav Nyquist
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now