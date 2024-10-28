Gustav Nyquist News: Five points in five games

Nyquist scored a goal Monday in a 3-2 OT loss to Tampa Bay.

Nyquist has three goals and two assists in his last five games after starting the season pointless in four games. The now 35-year-old caught lightning in a bottle last season with a career 75-point season, including 52 assists. It's almost impossible for him to replicate that effort, both because of age and the decreased opportunity that comes with a deeper forward corps in Nashville, but Nyquist will provide you with fantasy depth and maybe his fifth 50-point season.