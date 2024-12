Nyquist (illness) is set to draw back into the Predators' lineup Thursday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Nyquist missed Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago because of the illness. He has six goals and 10 points in 28 outings in 2024-25. Nyquist is projected to play alongside Ryan O'Reilly, who is returning from a lower-body injury, and Colton Sissons.