Gustav Nyquist News: Grabs helper in win

Nyquist provided an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Nyquist helped out on Liam Ohgren's first-period tally, which stretched the Wild's lead to 3-0 early on. This was Nyquist's second helper over nine appearances since the Wild acquired him in a trade with the Predators. He hasn't exactly provided a boost to Minnesota's offense, as his struggles from Nashville have followed him north. For the season, the winger is at 23 points, 85 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-21 rating through 66 outings.