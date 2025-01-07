Gustav Nyquist News: Hands out assist in loss
Nyquist notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Nyquist has picked up four points over his last four games, going plus-1 rating with 11 shots on net in that span. It's not enough to say he's back to being a top-six-level producer, but he's doing much better than he did for much of the first half of the campaign. He's at seven goals, 10 assists, 52 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 40 appearances. If Nashville's offense remains unreliable, Nyquist is not the kind of player who can buck that trend.
