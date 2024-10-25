Gustav Nyquist News: Helps erase deficit Friday

Nyquist scored a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Nyquist set up Filip Forsberg's goal at 13:41 of the second period before scoring the game-tying goal himself on a shorthanded rush just over three minutes later. After opening the year with no points over four games, Nyquist has two goals and two assists over his last three contests. The top-line winger has added 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances. Nyquist is more of a complementary player who should offer assists and power-play production on a fairly consistent basis.