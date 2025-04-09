Gustav Nyquist News: Picks up assist Wednesday

Nyquist managed an assist in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Nyquist has four points over his last six outings. He was beginning to look more comfortable in the Wild's lineup, but the returns of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek from their respective lower-body injuries bumped Nyquist down to the third line Wednesday. It'll be tough for Nyquist to be productive in a limited role. He's at just 27 points, 100 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-23 rating over 76 appearances between the Wild and the Predators this season.