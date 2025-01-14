Gustav Nyquist News: Records helper Tuesday
Nyquist posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Nyquist has earned a goal and four assists over his last six outings. The winger is showing a little more life on offense and continues to log time on Nashville's second line. For the season, he has 18 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 42 appearances. Nyquist doesn't add much outside of points, so he's not the strongest of depth options in most fantasy formats.
