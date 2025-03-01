Fantasy Hockey
Gustav Nyquist headshot

Gustav Nyquist News: Traded Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 12:45pm

Nyquist was acquired by Minnesota from Nashville on Saturday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

A move involving Nyquist was anticipated after the Predators announced that he wouldn't play Saturday versus the Islanders for trade-related reasons. The 35-year-old has nine goals and 21 points in 57 appearances in 2024-25. That's a steep decline from his 75-point showing across 81 regular-season outings in 2023-24, but it's not an entirely shocking drop given how much of an outlier his performance was -- he's hit the 50-point mark just three other times in his career, and his next best campaign offensively was 2018-19 when he recorded 60 points. Nyquist will probably serve in a middle-six capacity and might see some power-play time in Minnesota.

Gustav Nyquist
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
