Gustav Nyquist News: Two-point effort in OT loss

Nyquist scored a power-play goal and added a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The veteran winger opened the scoring exactly nine minutes into the first period before setting up Marcus Johansson for a shortie midway through the second. It was Nyquist's first multi-point performance since the first game of 2025, and he's had a tough time adjusting since being shipped north by the Predators at the trade deadline. Over 16 appearances with the Wild, Nyquist has just one goal and five points.