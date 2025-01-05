Gustav Olofsson News: Brought up Sunday

Olofsson was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Sunday.

Olofsson will likely serve as Seattle's seventh defenseman in the short term as a result of Adam Larsson contending with an upper-body injury. The left-shot blueliner Olofsson has made just four appearances with the Kraken since the 2022-23 campaign. The 30-year-old has produced two goals and 11 points over 29 games with the Firebirds in 2024-25.