Gustav Olofsson

Gustav Olofsson News: Brought up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 5:51pm

Olofsson was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Sunday.

Olofsson will likely serve as Seattle's seventh defenseman in the short term as a result of Adam Larsson contending with an upper-body injury. The left-shot blueliner Olofsson has made just four appearances with the Kraken since the 2022-23 campaign. The 30-year-old has produced two goals and 11 points over 29 games with the Firebirds in 2024-25.

Gustav Olofsson
Seattle Kraken

