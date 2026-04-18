Gustav Olofsson News: Gathers trio of helpers

Olofsson notched three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-4 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Olofsson has 32 points over 48 appearances this season, his best year in the AHL to date. That helped him earn an NHL deal in March, though he didn't get a call-up to Seattle after signing. He'll likely be in the market for another two-way contract at best this offseason.