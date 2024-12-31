Gustav Olofsson News: Sent down Tuesday
Olofsson was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.
Olofsson hasn't made an NHL appearance with Seattle this season. The Swedish blueliner will link back up with the Firebirds, where he's provided two goals and nine helpers through 27 appearances in 2024-25. Olofsson could be back with the big club at some point, as Seattle now has just six healthy defensemen on its roster.
