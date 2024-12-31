Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gustav Olofsson headshot

Gustav Olofsson News: Sent down Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Olofsson was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Olofsson hasn't made an NHL appearance with Seattle this season. The Swedish blueliner will link back up with the Firebirds, where he's provided two goals and nine helpers through 27 appearances in 2024-25. Olofsson could be back with the big club at some point, as Seattle now has just six healthy defensemen on its roster.

Gustav Olofsson
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now