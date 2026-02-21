Hampton Slukynsky News: Rings up fourth shutout

Slukynsky posted a 28-save shutout in Western Michigan University's 2-0 win over Colorado College on Saturday.

This was Slukynsky's fourth shutout of the season. He improved to 23-8-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 32 appearances this season as a workhorse for WMU. The Kings prospect has been reliable and consistent throughout 2025-26 as he looks to help the Broncos defend their NCAA title from last year.