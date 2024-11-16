Fantasy Hockey
Hampus Lindholm headshot

Hampus Lindholm Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:10am

Lindholm (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Lindholm is week-to-week after being injured against St. Louis on Tuesday. He has picked up three goals, four assists and 17 blocked shots through 17 contests this season. With Lindholm and Andrew Peeke (upper body) unavailable, Jordan Oesterle made his Boston debut in Thursday's game against Dallas.

Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
