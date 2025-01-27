Fantasy Hockey
Hampus Lindholm Injury: Practices, remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Lindholm (lower body) participated fully in Monday's practice but isn't ready to return to the lineup, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Lindholm remains on long-term injured reserve and will miss his 35th straight game against Buffalo on Tuesday. However, he is progressing toward a return. Lindholm has three goals, seven points, 35 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 17 appearances this season.

Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
