While the exact nature of Lindholm's injury isn't yet clear, Sturm said that it is "not going to be a day-to-day thing." A timetable for Lindholm's return hasn't yet been revealed, but Vladislav Kolyachonok will likely see playing time in his absence. Sturm seemed optimistic that Lindholm isn't facing a long-term absence, telling reporters "I think it's hopefully not too long, but he's definitely going to be out for a little bit." Lindholm has made 34 appearances this year, logging three goals, 11 assists, 59 blocked shots and 36 PIM while averaging 22:11 of ice time.