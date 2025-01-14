Fantasy Hockey
Hampus Lindholm Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Lindholm (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Lindholm will miss his 29th straight game versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, and landing on LTIR won't impact his recovery timeline. He has been skating, but it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Boston recalled Michael Callahan in a corresponding move because Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) landed on the IR list.

