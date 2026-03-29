Hampus Lindholm headshot

Hampus Lindholm News: Adds pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Lindholm recorded two assists, placed three shots on net and had four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Lindholm picked up secondary helpers on Boston's third and fourth goals of the evening. Overall, the 32-year-old blueliner is up to 20 assists, 24 points, 56 shots on goal and 96 blocked shots across 59 games this season. While his offensive production isn't where it once was, the veteran defenseman averages a respectable 1.63 blocks per game this season and can provide aid in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.

Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
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