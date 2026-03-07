Hampus Lindholm headshot

Hampus Lindholm News: Earns assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:23pm

Lindholm earned an assist in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Lindholm has chipped in two assists in five games since returning from the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he represented Team Sweden. He has provided four goals and 21 points in 48 appearances this season.

Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
