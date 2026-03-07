Hampus Lindholm News: Earns assist Saturday
Lindholm earned an assist in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday.
Lindholm has chipped in two assists in five games since returning from the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he represented Team Sweden. He has provided four goals and 21 points in 48 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hampus Lindholm See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hampus Lindholm See More