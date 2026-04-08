Hampus Lindholm News: Opens scoring Tuesday
Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Lindholm ended a 24-game goal drought with the first-period tally. He had seven assists, 31 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating during that span. For the season, the veteran defenseman is at five goals, 25 points, 99 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 65 appearances in a top-four role, a strong bounce-back campaign after losing most of 2024-25 due to a knee injury.
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