Hampus Lindholm News: Quietly productive season

Lindholm scored an empty-net goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Lindholm has a point in each of his last two games and a modest 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 49 games. He gets a bad rap for not living up to that 82-point outburst in Calgary in 2021-22, but Lindholm's 0.82 points-per-game scoring rate is his best since that season. He will provide sneaky value the rest of the way.