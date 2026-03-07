Hampus Lindholm headshot

Hampus Lindholm News: Quietly productive season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lindholm scored an empty-net goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Lindholm has a point in each of his last two games and a modest 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 49 games. He gets a bad rap for not living up to that 82-point outburst in Calgary in 2021-22, but Lindholm's 0.82 points-per-game scoring rate is his best since that season. He will provide sneaky value the rest of the way.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hampus Lindholm See More
