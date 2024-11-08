Hampus Lindholm News: Scores in Thursday's victory

Lindholm scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Lindholm has gotten things going on offense with three points over his last five games. The 30-year-old defenseman opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first period Thursday, though Calgary tied it just 19 seconds later. Overall, Lindholm has six points, 33 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 15 outings. He should continue to see top-four minutes and some power-play time.