Hampus Lindholm News: Set to play Tuesday
Lindholm (rest) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Devils, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Lindholm rested Sunday versus the Blue Jackets but doesn't appear to be missing the regular-season finale. Heading into the playoffs, he'll likely fill a top-four role. He has 25 points over 66 outings this season.
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