Hampus Lindholm headshot

Hampus Lindholm News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lindholm (rest) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Devils, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Lindholm rested Sunday versus the Blue Jackets but doesn't appear to be missing the regular-season finale. Heading into the playoffs, he'll likely fill a top-four role. He has 25 points over 66 outings this season.

Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
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