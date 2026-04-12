Hampus Lindholm News: Won't play Sunday
Lindholm (rest) won't play against Columbus on Sunday, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Lindholm will get a breather after the Bruins clinched a playoff spot. He has accounted for five goals, 25 points, 99 shots on net and 102 blocked shots across 66 appearances this season.
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