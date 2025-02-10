Fantasy Hockey
Harrison Brunicke headshot

Harrison Brunicke News: Impressing in juniors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Brunicke has managed 19 points in 23 games with WHL Kamloops this season.

Brunicke was in the mix for a spot on the Penguins' roster coming out of training camp but was sent back to juniors to continue his development. The 18-year-old blueliner needs just two more points to match his total from last season (21) and has achieved those numbers in less than half as many contests. While far from a lock, Brunicke could be in contention for a roster spot heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Harrison Brunicke
Pittsburgh Penguins
