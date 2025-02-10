Harrison Brunicke News: Impressing in juniors

Brunicke has managed 19 points in 23 games with WHL Kamloops this season.

Brunicke was in the mix for a spot on the Penguins' roster coming out of training camp but was sent back to juniors to continue his development. The 18-year-old blueliner needs just two more points to match his total from last season (21) and has achieved those numbers in less than half as many contests. While far from a lock, Brunicke could be in contention for a roster spot heading into the 2025-26 campaign.