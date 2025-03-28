Harrison Brunicke News: Joining minor-league club

Brunicke was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Brunicke is coming off a fantastic junior campaign with WHL Kamloops, having generated five goals and 25 helpers in 41 appearances. Selected by the Penguins with the 44th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old defenseman could challenge for a spot in the Penguins' Opening Night roster heading into next year.