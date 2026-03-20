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Harrison Brunicke News: Posts three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Brunicke logged three assists in WHL Kamloops' 7-3 win over Vancouver on Friday.

Brunicke has earned four helpers over his last two contests. The defenseman has earned two goals and 20 helpers over 23 appearances for the Blazers after starting the year in the NHL with the Penguins. He'll likely get a long look in training camp with Pittsburgh in the fall.

Harrison Brunicke
Pittsburgh Penguins
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