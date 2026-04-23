Harrison Meneghin News: Summoned from AHL

Meneghin was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Meneghin saw action in 14 ECHL regular-season games in 2025-26, posting a 4-9-0 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The first-year rookie also played in one game with Syracuse, allowing two goals on four shots in the season finale Friday. The Lightning sent goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse in a corresponding move.