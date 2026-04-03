Harrison Scott News: Two goals for Texas

Scott scored twice in AHL Texas' 3-1 win over Chicago on Friday.

Scott is up to 15 goals and 29 points across 65 outings this season. He was limited to two helpers over his previous six contests before Friday's effort. The 25-year-old winger doesn't seem to be close to getting his NHL debut, and it's unclear if he's done enough to earn another two-way contract after playing this year on his entry-level deal.