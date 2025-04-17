Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hayden Hodgson headshot

Hayden Hodgson Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Hodgson (lower body) won't play in Ottawa's season finale against Columbus on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Hodgson will complete the regular season with no points, five PIM and seven hits in two outings with Ottawa. He might be healthy for Game 1 of the Senators' first-round series against Toronto on Sunday, but Hodgson probably won't dress in that matchup even if he is an option.

Hayden Hodgson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now