Hayden Hodgson Injury: Not ready to return

Hodgson (lower body) won't play in Ottawa's season finale against Columbus on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Hodgson will complete the regular season with no points, five PIM and seven hits in two outings with Ottawa. He might be healthy for Game 1 of the Senators' first-round series against Toronto on Sunday, but Hodgson probably won't dress in that matchup even if he is an option.