Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Haydn Fleury headshot

Haydn Fleury Injury: Close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Fleury (lower body) was able to practice in a regular jersey this week, meaning he's close to returning to the lineup, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It's unclear if he'll be able to return Thursday versus the Kraken. Fleury won't be guaranteed a spot in the lineup upon his return, as Dylan Samberg recovered from a broken foot during Fleury's absence. Fleury would likely be set to compete with Logan Stanley for the last spot on the blue line.

Haydn Fleury
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now