Haydn Fleury Injury: Close to returning

Fleury (lower body) was able to practice in a regular jersey this week, meaning he's close to returning to the lineup, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It's unclear if he'll be able to return Thursday versus the Kraken. Fleury won't be guaranteed a spot in the lineup upon his return, as Dylan Samberg recovered from a broken foot during Fleury's absence. Fleury would likely be set to compete with Logan Stanley for the last spot on the blue line.