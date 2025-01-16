Fantasy Hockey
Haydn Fleury Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Fleury (lower body) will miss his 10th consecutive game Thursday against Seattle, but he could return to the lineup as early as Saturday versus Calgary, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Fleury was injured in the Jets' final game before the Christmas break against Toronto. The 28-year-old defenseman has six assists, 31 hits and 44 blocked shots in 25 games with Winnipeg this season. Ville Heinola could be the odd man out on the blue line when Fleury is able to return.

