Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Haydn Fleury headshot

Haydn Fleury Injury: Is week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 12:52pm

Fleury (lower body) is week-to-week, head coach Scott Arniel told Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday.

Fleury sustained the injury during Monday's 5-2 win over Toronto. He attempted to participate in Friday's morning skate but wasn't able to. He has six assists, 31 hits and 44 blocked shots in 25 outings in 2024-25. Dylan Coghlan might draw into the lineup for Saturday's game against Ottawa due to Fleury's absence.

Haydn Fleury
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now