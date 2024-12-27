Haydn Fleury Injury: Is week-to-week

Fleury (lower body) is week-to-week, head coach Scott Arniel told Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday.

Fleury sustained the injury during Monday's 5-2 win over Toronto. He attempted to participate in Friday's morning skate but wasn't able to. He has six assists, 31 hits and 44 blocked shots in 25 outings in 2024-25. Dylan Coghlan might draw into the lineup for Saturday's game against Ottawa due to Fleury's absence.