Haydn Fleury

Haydn Fleury Injury: Suffers injury Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Fleury (lower body) left Monday's game against Toronto and didn't return.

Fleury was hurt late in the second stanza and didn't play in the third period. He went into Monday's matchup with six assists, 25 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots and 31 hits across 24 outings. If Fleury and Logan Stanley (lower body) remain unavailable to play against Ottawa on Saturday, Winnipeg will likely bring up reinforcements from the minors. Simon Lundmark joined the Jets as a spare defender in Monday's game but could be sent back to AHL Manitoba during the holiday break.

Winnipeg Jets
