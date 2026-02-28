Haydn Fleury News: Available for Sunday

Fleury (upper body) will be taken off injured reserve and play Sunday versus San Jose, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Fleury hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 19 because of the injury. He has no points, six PIM, 11 shots, 23 hits and 26 blocks in 17 outings with the Jets in 2025-26. Ville Heinola might be a healthy scratch Sunday or even reassigned to AHL Manitoba due to Fleury's return.