Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Haydn Fleury headshot

Haydn Fleury News: Gathers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Fleury logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Logan Stanley (undisclosed) is on injured reserve for the second time this year, and that's allowed Fleury to draw back into the lineup. Fleury picked up his first point of the campaign on Adam Lowry's tally in this loss. Fleury has added eight shots on net, eight blocked shots, four hits and a minus-1 rating over six appearances. The 28-year-old defenseman is likely to remain on the third pairing unless other blueliners get injured.

Haydn Fleury
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now