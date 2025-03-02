Haydn Fleury News: Playing time slipping

Fleury has played in just five of 13 games since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 22.

Fleury was in the lineup on the second half of a back-to-back Thursday in Nashville, but he was back in the press box Saturday against the Flyers. The Jets are tinkering with their third defense pair while carrying eight blueliners on the roster -- Fleury is in competition with Colin Miller and Ville Heinola for a place in the lineup. Any or all of those players could end up losing time if the Jets opt to upgrade their defense with a trade. Fleury is at six assists, 32 shots on net, 39 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 30 appearances this season.